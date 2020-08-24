MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,297,000 after buying an additional 70,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,949,000 after buying an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded down $8.89 on Monday, reaching $490.95. 1,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,948. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.62. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

