Mark Francis Hill Sells 25,244 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total transaction of C$1,006,225.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,796.58.
Mark Francis Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 12th, Mark Francis Hill acquired 25,244 shares of Barrick Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.19 per share, with a total value of C$888,336.36.
TSE:ABX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,940. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$17.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.70.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
