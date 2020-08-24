Mark Francis Hill Sells 25,244 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total transaction of C$1,006,225.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,796.58.

Mark Francis Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Mark Francis Hill acquired 25,244 shares of Barrick Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.19 per share, with a total value of C$888,336.36.

TSE:ABX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,940. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$17.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.70.

ABX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

