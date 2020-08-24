Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Receives $22.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marcus by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 172,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 162,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,968 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 450,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MCS opened at $13.24 on Friday. Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

