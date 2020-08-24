Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Boosted by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 124,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,054,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 154.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 441,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 267,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.97. 89,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

