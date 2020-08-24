Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 365.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Manulife Financial by 128.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 87,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,869. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

