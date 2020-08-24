Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 345,744 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,339,000 after buying an additional 260,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 211,753 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 175,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,340 shares of company stock worth $212,549. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.18. 4,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,859. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

