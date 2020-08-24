Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STMP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,716,000 after buying an additional 39,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 1,644.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $12,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $3,994,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,204.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STMP. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of STMP traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.46. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

