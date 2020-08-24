Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,643.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $55,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 107,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,112. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.