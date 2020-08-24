Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $420,000 Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Associated Banc by 13.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after acquiring an additional 440,590 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,201,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,038,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 95,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after buying an additional 93,786 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. 51,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,579. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,960 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASB. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.