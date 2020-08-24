Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 887 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 394,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,246,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. 11,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Callaway Golf Co has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

