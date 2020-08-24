Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 532 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,459,000 after purchasing an additional 628,421 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.77. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.