Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 316 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 545.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,517 shares of company stock valued at $6,556,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $129.94. 16,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,861. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.35. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. OTR Global cut Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.12.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

