Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 159 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,577. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

