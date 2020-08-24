Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $18,833,028.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,262 shares of company stock valued at $206,708,469 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.35. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

