Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 107,050 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $501,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE HWC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,478. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

