Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day moving average is $146.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

