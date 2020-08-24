Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 258,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,795. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.