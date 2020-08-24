Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $429,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in United Community Banks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in United Community Banks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 168,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UCBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

UCBI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.68. 6,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.30.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

