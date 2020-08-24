Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.53.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,310. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $322.60. The company has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

