Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.17. 17,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,613. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $289.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.