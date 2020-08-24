Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,970,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

C traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. 576,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,601,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

