Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 183,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 149,165 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 345,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 57.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.