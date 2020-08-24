Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $267,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of MNTA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.20. 447,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $52.32.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Equities analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,148,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $28,341.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,915 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,824. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

