Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after buying an additional 39,441 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after purchasing an additional 691,296 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 35.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,698,000 after purchasing an additional 546,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 16.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,786 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $7.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $411.46. 7,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.05. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $425.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.