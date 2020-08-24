Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $219.04. 16,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,210. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $218.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

