Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 88.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prologis by 194.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,868 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.51. 34,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.