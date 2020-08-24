Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.12 and a 200-day moving average of $189.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.01. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

