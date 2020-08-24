Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.56. 376,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,802,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

