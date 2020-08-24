Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 87.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.09. 6,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,449. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average is $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,154,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,450,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

