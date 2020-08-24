Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $448,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Nordson by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Nordson by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,968,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDSN traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.05. 3,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,754. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $208.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.59. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

