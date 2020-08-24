Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

MS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.79. 196,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,575,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

