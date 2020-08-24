Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.70. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,117. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.