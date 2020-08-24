Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $78.96. 44,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

