Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 460.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.35. 3,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.