Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 348 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

NYSE:D traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $78.78. 23,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.