Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 138 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.68 on Monday, hitting $586.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,885. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $573.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $605.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

