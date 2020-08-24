Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after buying an additional 247,046 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.76 per share, with a total value of $919,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,688. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.60. 4,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,552. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

