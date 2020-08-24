Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 133.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 581,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 70,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,785,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

Shares of RNP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.52. 11,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.