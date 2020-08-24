Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 291.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 87.2% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 17,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $498,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,022 shares of company stock valued at $22,180,729. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

CGNX stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.06. 3,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,785. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

