Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Webster Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE:WBS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.57. 4,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.