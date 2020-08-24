Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 40.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $471.90. 46,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.31. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $479.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.