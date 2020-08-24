Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $168.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.40.

Several analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $786,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

