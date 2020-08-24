Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) Insider Glenn Stevens Acquires 800 Shares

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) insider Glenn Stevens purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$127.50 ($91.07) per share, with a total value of A$102,000.00 ($72,857.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92. Macquarie Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$70.45 ($50.32) and a 1-year high of A$152.35 ($108.82). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is A$116.80.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.