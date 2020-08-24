Lunyr Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $700,124.68 and $3,505.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, BiteBTC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Binance and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

