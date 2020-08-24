Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.05

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 31623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $794.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.63.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

