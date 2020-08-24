Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.05

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 31623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $794.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.63.
In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
