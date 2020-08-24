LTO Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.03 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. LTO Network has a total market cap of $21.20 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One LTO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00128183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.21 or 0.01678575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00191354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00155757 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,394,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,344,491 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

