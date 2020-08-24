Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.03.

Shares of LOW opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

