Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $31.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Lovesac stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 2,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,557. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.32 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 2.94.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Lovesac by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

