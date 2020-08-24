Loop Capital Boosts BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $50.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of BJ opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,802.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 22,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $916,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,660. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

