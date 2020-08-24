Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Reaches $38.09 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $38.09 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

LOOM is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,306,657 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

